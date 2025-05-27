BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZWEN traded up C$0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.98. 13,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,666. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$24.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.