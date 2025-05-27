Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 4121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1203 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

