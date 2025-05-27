BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion. BOX also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,673. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. BOX has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,714. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of BOX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 477,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

