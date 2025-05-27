Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 212429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.
Tesco Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.
Tesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.3636 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Stories
