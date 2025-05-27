Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 45855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DPMLF. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bankshares restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

