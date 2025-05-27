BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.52 and last traded at $104.46, with a volume of 353340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BAE Systems by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

