Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 9220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Commerzbank Trading Up 4.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Commerzbank had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

