Pravin Dugel Sells 21,219 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OCUL
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ocular Therapeutix
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.