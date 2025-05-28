Pravin Dugel Sells 21,219 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $152,352.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Further Reading

