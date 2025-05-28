OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Nadeem Nisar Purchases 10,000 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Nadeem Nisar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,848.48. This represents a 8.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nadeem Nisar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Nadeem Nisar purchased 5,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $14,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

