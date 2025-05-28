OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Scott V. Dols Acquires 37,532 Shares

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) Director Scott V. Dols bought 37,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,205.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,416.49. The trade was a 47.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 802,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,540. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

View Our Latest Report on OPAL

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.