BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,176. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$19.59 and a one year high of C$23.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.