Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $21,323.58 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kaiser sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $21,323.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,935.68. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 1,561,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,909. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $9,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 895,304 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

