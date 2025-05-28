Critical Review: Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO)

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) and Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Odyssey Marine Exploration and Cool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cool 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cool has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Marine Exploration $700,613.00 38.91 $5.35 million N/A N/A Cool $320.76 million 1.03 $174.73 million $0.68 9.06

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Cool”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cool has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Marine Exploration and Cool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Marine Exploration 1,556.13% -11.51% 43.76% Cool N/A N/A N/A

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.