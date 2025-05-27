Top Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 27th

NuScale Power, Exxon Mobil, and Linde are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or fuel-cell technology for hydrogen as an energy carrier. By investing in these equities, investors gain exposure to the growing market for clean hydrogen solutions that aim to decarbonize industries and transportation. Because the hydrogen sector remains emerging, its stocks can be volatile and are largely driven by technological advances, regulatory support and shifts in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,331,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.62. NuScale Power has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $34.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. 5,954,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,518,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $445.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $8.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.16. The company had a trading volume of 743,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

