Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 16,641 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.02 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

