Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.75. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 140,912 shares traded.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 798,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,825 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Xtant Medical worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

