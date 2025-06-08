Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.