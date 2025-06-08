Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 39,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $5,016,755.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,271,540.26. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,894,925 shares of company stock valued at $369,820,528 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $135.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

