Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – June 7th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to the cryptocurrency ecosystem—such as those operating digital‐asset exchanges, mining operations, blockchain infrastructure providers, or firms holding substantial crypto reserves. By buying these equities, investors can gain indirect exposure to cryptocurrency price movements and industry developments without directly purchasing digital coins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,705,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,942,447. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ:GLXY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. 4,281,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,612. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.99. 4,340,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Featured Stories