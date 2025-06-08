Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 80,186 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,186 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 931,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 917,059 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.68 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

