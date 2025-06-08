Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,885 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $558.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

