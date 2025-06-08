Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1,965.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,469 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

