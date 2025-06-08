Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $125.01 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $125,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,935,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,772 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

