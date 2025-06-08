Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.8%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.