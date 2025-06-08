Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Here’s What Happened

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 109,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 45,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.