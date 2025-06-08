Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Stock Price Up 62.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) rose 62.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,202,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 160,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Transition Metals Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.73.
About Transition Metals
Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transition Metals
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Oversold Stocks Flashing Bullish Reversal Signals
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- With Novo Nordisk’s CEO Out, Wall Street Wants an American Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.