Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,904 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

