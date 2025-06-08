BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

