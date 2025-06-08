Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 310,675 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,675 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $29,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FNDX opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.