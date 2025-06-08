Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,440,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,707 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 121,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 197,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 21.7%

DFIS stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

