Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 331 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,030.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $919.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.63. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,621. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.