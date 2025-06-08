Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $915,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

