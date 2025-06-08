QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after acquiring an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

