Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

