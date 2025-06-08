Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $286.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

