CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Reduced by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.5% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $871,063,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 32,941.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,671,000 after acquiring an additional 996,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

CME stock opened at $274.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

In other CME Group news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,980. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,900 shares of company stock worth $6,147,935 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

