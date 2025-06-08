Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24,797 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,349,000. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,923,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $295.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

