McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $9.45. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 739,264 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $504.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in McEwen Mining by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

