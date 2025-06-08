Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Alvarion shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Alvarion Stock Performance
About Alvarion
Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.95.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.
