Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) were up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 95,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 157,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock news, Director Lisa Im sold 180,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $587,817.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,592.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

