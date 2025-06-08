Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 288 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $2,011,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $357.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $290.18 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.98.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.00.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

