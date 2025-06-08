ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 9,561 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

