RV Capital AG Sells 30,464 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

RV Capital AG cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,464 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises 5.7% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RV Capital AG owned 0.13% of Yum China worth $25,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,841,000 after buying an additional 2,531,518 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,361,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,127,000 after buying an additional 448,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $243,901,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,751,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,419 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

