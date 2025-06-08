Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,571 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.