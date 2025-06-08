Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.28 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 16.3% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $68.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.22.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

