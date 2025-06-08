Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

