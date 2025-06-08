Clean Yield Group Has $757,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

