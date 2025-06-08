Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF comprises about 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 5.85% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $59,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 792,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 455,307 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,206,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,117,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 141,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integras Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

