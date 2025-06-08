Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.98 and last traded at $30.86. 1,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 22,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Top QQQ ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Top QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QBIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Invesco Top QQQ ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco Top QQQ ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Top QQQ ETF (QBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide exposure to the top 45% of the Nasdaq-100 based on market cap. This is achieved through direct equity investment and utilizing total return swaps on the equities. QBIG was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

