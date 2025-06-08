One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3%

TLT stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.